Monday Just Marked a Dire Milestone for Planet Earth
FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT
Monday, July 3 marked a new milestone for Earth, becoming the world’s hottest day since records began. Data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction revealed air temperatures across the world reached an average of 62.62F, surpassing the August 2016 record of 62.46F. The new record has fueled the climate change debate from scientists across the world, including the University of California Berkeley’s Lead Scientist of Berkeley Earth Dr. Robert Rohde, who tweeted that El Niño was also an element of the crisis and warned “we may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks.” He continued: “Though [records] only begins in 1979, other data sets let us look further back and conclude that this day was warmer than any point since instrumental measurements began, and probably for a long time before that as well. Global warming is leading us into an unfamiliar world.”