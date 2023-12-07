Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) may be an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune, but that doesn’t mean he remembers to get his rent check in to his landlord every month.

In fact, the congressman’s landlord alleges, he owes four months of unpaid rent, putting him in arrears on a swanky five-bedroom condominium in New York City to the tune of $180,000.

Goldman is named alongside his wife as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan by their landlord, Jared Gilbert. The complaint, obtained by Business Insider, seeks additional damages to cover the remaining months on the lease, which is set to end next summer.

The congressman’s communications director rejected the allegations in a statement to the outlet. “These allegations are baseless,” Simone Kanter said. “The Congressman has always paid his rent on time and in full.”

Goldman, 47, has an estimated personal net worth of between $64 and $253 million, according to financial disclosure forms shared with Bloomberg. He first broke out on the national stage as lead majority counsel in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2019. He was elected to the House in 2022 after narrowly winning a primary election.

For all that, it does not appear that Goldman currently lives in his $45,000-a-month penthouse. Crain’s New York Business pointed out that the address given for the lawmaker in the complaint is a sublet further downtown. What’s more, a StreetEasy listing for the property shows that it is currently up for both lease and sale, with a price tag of $14 million.

Kanter declined to comment on the subject to Crain’s.