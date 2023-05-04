Coach From Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Responds to Sex Assault Cover-Up Allegations
‘DEMONSTRABLY FALSE’
Monica Aldama responded via Instagram Wednesday to the bombshell lawsuit filed against her, which led to her suspension from competition by USA Cheer. The lawsuit claims that the 51-year-old Navarro College cheerleading coach, who appeared on two seasons of Netflix’s Cheer, encouraged one of her athletes to keep quiet after a teammate allegedly sexually assaulted her. In her Instagram post, Aldama called the allegations “demonstrably false.” She added, “While I am disappointed by USA Cheer’s knee-jerk reaction to temporarily suspend me, I think the organization did so out of an abundance of caution when it had very little of the underlying facts and circumstances to review.” Aldama said that she will “gladly participate” in the investigation by USA Cheer, and expects “the suspension to be lifted shortly.”