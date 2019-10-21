CHEAT SHEET
15 MINUTES OF SHAME
Monica Lewinsky to Produce HBO Max Documentary Called ‘15 Minutes of Shame’
Monica Lewinsky is officially joining the streaming craze as she signs on to produce a documentary for HBO Max called 15 Minutes of Shame. The anti-bullying activist will work with Catfish co-host Max Joseph on the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will explore “‘the public shaming epidemic in our culture’ (per a description of the doc) and people’s collective need to destroy one another.”
Few are as familiar with the subject of public shame as Lewinsky, who was bullied and vilified for years following her affair with President Bill Clinton. The documentary, produced by Six West, will follow other high-profile victims of shaming and the role of the media, bullies, politicians, and psychologists in their experiences.
“Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority,” HBO Max head Sarah Aubrey told THR, “making her the perfect partner for this project. And Max’s strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon.”
HBO Max is slated to launch in spring 2020.