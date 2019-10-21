CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    15 MINUTES OF SHAME

    Monica Lewinsky to Produce HBO Max Documentary Called ‘15 Minutes of Shame’

    Jordan Julian

    REUTERS

    Monica Lewinsky is officially joining the streaming craze as she signs on to produce a documentary for HBO Max called 15 Minutes of Shame. The anti-bullying activist will work with Catfish co-host Max Joseph on the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will explore “‘the public shaming epidemic in our culture’ (per a description of the doc) and people’s collective need to destroy one another.”

    Few are as familiar with the subject of public shame as Lewinsky, who was bullied and vilified for years following her affair with President Bill Clinton. The documentary, produced by Six West, will follow other high-profile victims of shaming and the role of the media, bullies, politicians, and psychologists in their experiences.

    “Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority,” HBO Max head Sarah Aubrey told THR, “making her the perfect partner for this project. And Max’s strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon.”

    HBO Max is slated to launch in spring 2020.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter