Monkeys on Loose in Pennsylvania After Truck Crash

A truck transporting 100 monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania, and four of the animals escaped and are still on the loose. Two of the cynomolgus monkeys were spotted in Danville as night fell but have not yet been captured, police said. The vehicle carrying the 3-pound monkeys—reportedly worth up to $10,000 each—collided with a dump truck on Route 54 on Friday afternoon. Local resident Elisa Allen told WGN she went out to search for the escapees. I“ saw it on Facebook, and actually this started as kind of a family fun joke about just making an experience and going to try and save a monkey, so I actually brought a kennel, flashlights night vision goggles,” she said.