New Shiny Metal Monolith Appears Atop a California Mountain
MONOMANIA
It’s going to be so disappointing when this is inevitably revealed as some kind of dumb viral ad campaign. Days after the famed Utah monolith was removed from the desert under cover of darkness, a new shiny column has appeared on top of a mountain in California. According to the local newspaper in the central coast town of Atascadero, a column that looks very similar to the now-missing Utah one has been spotted at the top of Pine Mountain. It’s described by the newspaper as a “three-sided obelisk [that] appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10 feet tall and 18 inches wide.” It doesn’t seem to be the same monolith that was discovered in Utah—it’s slightly slimmer and not hard-fixed into the ground like its counterpart—but, as with the first monolith, visitors are already flocking to the site.