Monster Pipe Blasts Out of the Ground in Wild Scene

A massive pipe burst out of the road in Osaka, Japan, bringing traffic to a screeching halt. The pipe is 11.5 feet in diameter and rose up to 42 feet above the ground at one point. No one was injured in the accident, but it surely annoyed the residents in the area. “I can’t believe this,” a nearby resident, Ryozo Kawakita, told the Japan Times. “Cars will probably be blocked for a while,” another individual in the area told the Kyodo news agency. The pipe’s unusual placement was first reported by a shocked pedestrian early Wednesday morning. According to crews in the area, the pipe was used during a sewer-related construction project. The pipe was used to prevent the surrounding soil from collapsing in, but when the water was drained from the pipe, it floated up and out of the road. The issue has been mainly resolved after firefighters refilled the pipe with water, sinking it to the depths of the ground below. Roads are set to remain closed for the next few days as emergency crews cut out the remaining few feet of the pipe above ground.

