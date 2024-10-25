‘Monsters’ Star Hopes to See Menendez Brothers Free After Resentence Recommendation

Phil Lesh, original bassist for the Grateful Dead, “passed peacefully” at age 84 Friday morning, according to an official statement. “He was surrounded by his family and full of love,” the message reads. “Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love.” Along with lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, rhythm guitarist Bob Weir, keyboard player Ron “Pigpen” McKernan (who died in 1973) and drummer Bill Kreutzmann, Lesh co-founded the band in 1965 and remained part of the group until Garcia’s death in 1995. After that, he broke off into a series of side groups (most notably Phil Lesh and Friends) before joining the “Core Four” remaining members, which at that point included second percussionist Mickey Hart, for a series of reunion shows for the 50th anniversary “Fare Thee Well” tour in 2015. In addition to his lifelong dedication to music, Lesh was a vocal advocate for organ donation after undergoing a successful liver transplant in 1998, urging fans at every subsequent concert to become organ donors.
