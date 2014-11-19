Montana Gay-Marriage Ban Struck Down

CHEAT SHEET
On Wednesday, Montana became the 34th state to allow same-sex marriage. On Tuesday, a federal judge struck down the state’s ban, and on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled the state could proceed with issuing marriage licenses. “No family wants to deprive its precious children of the chance to marry the loves of their lives. Montana no longer can deprive plaintiffs and other same-sex couples of the chance to marry their loves,” Morris wrote in his 18-page ruling.