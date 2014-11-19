CHEAT SHEET
    Montana Gay-Marriage Ban Struck Down

    NUMBER 34

    Whitney Curtis/Reuters

    On Wednesday, Montana became the 34th state to allow same-sex marriage. On Tuesday, a federal judge struck down the state’s ban, and on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled the state could proceed with issuing marriage licenses. “No family wants to deprive its precious children of the chance to marry the loves of their lives. Montana no longer can deprive plaintiffs and other same-sex couples of the chance to marry their loves,” Morris wrote in his 18-page ruling.

