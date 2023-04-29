Montana Guv. Signs Law Banning Transition Care for Trans Youth After Son Begged Him Not To
Earlier this week, David Gianforte reached out to their father—Montana Governor Greg Gianforte—as “your constituent and your son,” asking him to reject a bill making its way through the state legislature that would restrict transgender minors from accessing transitional healthcare. Just days later, on the evening of April 28, Greg Gianforte signed that same bill into law, adding Montana to a growing list of states enacting similar laws. As someone who identifies as nonbinary and with friends in the transgender community, David Gianforte told the Montana Free Press he urged his father to protect trans youth. “I would like to make the argument that these bills are immoral, unjust, and frankly a violation of human rights,” David Gianforte said, reading from a prepared statement for their father. The move also comes after House leadership blocked State Representative Zooey Zephyr—a transgender lawmaker who told legislators enacting the bill would put “blood on your hands,”—from the House floor for the remainder of the session.