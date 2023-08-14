Youth Activists Win Surprising Court Victory for U.S. Climate Protections
‘GAME CHANGER’
A Montana court on Monday filed a first-of-its-kind ruling in favor of a group of youth activists who claimed the state’s use of fossil fuels violated their right to a “clean and healthful environment.” It’s a rare win for climate activists who are trying to fight pollution and environmental destruction through the courts. The 16 Montanans signed on to the case were aged 5 to 22, and argued that the state’s reliance on fossil fuels was directly damaging to their health and future. An attorney for the plaintiffs called the ruling a “huge win” in a celebratory statement following the news. “As fires rage in the West, fueled by fossil fuel pollution, today’s ruling in Montana is a game-changer that marks a turning point in this generation’s efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of human-caused climate chaos,” Julia Olson wrote.