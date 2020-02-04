Read it at Billings Gazette
GOP state lawmakers in Montana called for the resignation of a fellow Republican who caused an uproar by bizarrely and falsely stating that the U.S. Constitution allows for socialists to be shot. But Rep. Rodney Garcia says he is waiting for a sign from a higher authority, according to the Billings Gazette. “Only way I would give my resignation is if God asked me to,” he said. The Republican leadership of the Montana House of Representatives called Garcia’s constitutional interpretation “reckless and un-American.”