Montana Man Charged With Assaulting 13-Year-Old Boy for ‘Disrespecting the National Anthem’
A Montana man allegedly slammed a 13-year-old boy’s head to the ground at a county fair in Superior, Montana, because the boy kept his hat on during the national anthem, witnesses said. Mineral County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Curt James Brockway around 11 p.m. Saturday and charged him with assault on a minor, which is a felony in Montana, according to a police statement. Taylor Hennick, who attended the Mineral County Fair and Rodeo, told The Missoulian that she overheard the attack just as the national anthem began to play. “There was a little boy lying on the ground,” she said. “He was bleeding out of his ears, seizing on the ground, just not coherent.” Hennick added that Brockway said the boy “was disrespecting the national anthem, so he had every right to do that.” KPAX reports that the boy was airlifted to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, after suffering temporal skull fractures in the incident. “It’s just a lot of pain in my head. I don’t remember anything—the rodeo—the helicopter—nothing,” the boy told KPAX.