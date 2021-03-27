CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Montana Senator Appears to Pine for Days of ‘Homegrown’ Meth
MADE IN THE U.S.A.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) flubbed a talking point about the increasing strength and lethality of drugs trafficked into the United States Friday, seeming to wax poetic about days of yore when Americans made their own methamphetamine. During a visit to the southern border alongside other Senate Republicans, Daines said, “There is a flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin, Mexican fentanyl. Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30 percent. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.” Daines argued the drugs that arrive in his state are a product of illegal immigration, later tweeting “We must end the #BidenBorderCrisis now.”