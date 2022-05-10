Montana’s GOP Senator Compares Women to Eagles and Sea Turtles in Bizarre Anti-Abortion Argument
BIRD-BRAINED
Somebody needs to tell Sen. Steve Daines that humans don’t lay eggs. The Montana Republican took on the Senate floor Tuesday to pit the human race against turtles—armed with an appropriately strange visual aid. In a session on a bill to codify abortion rights, the Montanan railed against the sweeping legislation with impeccably nonsensical logic. “Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle, or the eggs of eagles?” he asked, mentioning the severe penalties in place for federal wildlife crimes. “Because when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a pre-born baby sea turtle or a pre-born baby eagle. Yet when it comes to a pre-born human baby—rather than a sea turtle—that baby would be stripped of all protections, in all 50 states, under the Democrats’ bill that we’ll be voting on tomorrow.” That humans aren’t an endangered species didn’t appear to occur to the senator, who continued his tirade on Twitter later, asking, “Is that the American the Left wants?” The Women’s Health Protection Act is expected to stall out in the Senate on Wednesday without garnering the 60 votes needed to end a filibuster.