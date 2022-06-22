CHEAT SHEET
California Shark Attack Leaves Surfer With ‘Significant Injuries’
A surfer suffered what police called “significant injuries” after a shark attack in Monterey Bay, California, on Wednesday. According to police, the man was attacked shortly before 11 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. A city councilman said the surfer sustained injuries to the stomach and leg, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Monterey Fire Department couldn’t find the shark via drone but will continue to monitor Lovers Point Beach while it remains closed for the next 72 hours. While sharks do not often attack humans, the creatures are inhabiting more territory as climate change warms the oceans, and more sharks are showing up in northern waters.