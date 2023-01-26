Monterey Park Shooter Had No Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says
‘DOESN’T MAKE SENSE’
The Monterey Park mass shooter who killed 11 in a California dance hall had no known relationship to the victims, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff, who said investigators are still trying to find a motive. Huu Can Tran, 72, fired at least 42 bullets into the Star Ballroom Dance Hall Saturday while patrons celebrated the Lunar New Year, injuring another nine people along with the deceased. Tran entered another dance hall just 20 minutes later, where he was disarmed during a struggle. The shooter was found dead in his van Sunday, having shot himself. Days after the mass tragedy, detectives are still scratching their heads after searching stacks of paperwork and items seized from Tran’s home and vehicle. Luna said Tran hadn’t even visited the dance studio in over five years. “It doesn’t make sense,” Sheriff Robert Luna said. “It really doesn’t.”