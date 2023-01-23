Hero Describes Wrestling Pistol From Monterey Park Shooter
‘I WAS GOING TO DIE’
A man who says he managed to wrestle a pistol away from the shooter who killed 10 people in Monterey Park on Saturday night spoke out about the terrifying ordeal on Sunday. Brandon Tsay, 26, said he was in the office off the lobby of the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra at around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday night when he was confronted by a man with a pistol. “He was looking at me and looking around, not hiding that he was trying to do harm. His eyes were menacing,” Tsay told The New York Times. Tsay, a coder who works part-time at the ticket office at the ballroom set up by his grandparents, said he did not know that the gunman had massacred 10 people at another ballroom about 20 minutes earlier. “My heart sank, I knew I was going to die,” Tsay said. In a desperate bid to save himself, Tsay described grabbing the barrel of the weapon and fighting with the gunman—identified by authorities as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran—eventually taking control of the pistol. Tsay said he then pointed the gun at the man and shouted: “Go, get the hell out of here.” Authorities on Sunday said “two community members” had disarmed the shooter but Tsay and his family say security camera footage at the ballroom confirmed Tsay acted alone.