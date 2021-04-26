PornHub Founder’s Montreal Mansion Burns Down in Suspected Arson
UP IN FLAMES
A Montreal mansion belonging to PornHub co-owner Feras Antoon burned down Sunday night in what authorities say appears to be arson. Officials say they received a call late Sunday night that two people were believed to be trespassing on the nearly $16 million property. When police arrived at the scene, the opulent mansion was on fire. Neighbors were evacuated, but firefighters say no one was hurt in the blaze. Antoon, who is the CEO of PornHub’s parent company MindGeek, is currently under pressure after a New York Times column accused PornHub of harboring abusive, racist, misogynistic, and oftentimes illegal content, causing major credit card companies to cut ties with the site. He and PornHub COO David Tassillo were recently called before a Canadian parliamentary ethics committee to testify on the accusations.