‘Monty Python’ Collaborator Neil Innes Dead at 75
Writer, musician, and Monty Python collaborator Neil Innes has died at age 75. He was part of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah band and a Beatles parody group dubbed The Rutles. Sir Michael Palin, founding member of Python, called Innes a “great writer” and “the most lovely friend.” Innes’ family wrote in a statement, “We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all.” They said he died of natural causes “quickly without warning and, I think, without pain.” Innes began working with Monty Python, the British collective, in the 1970s and contributed sketches and songs such as “Knights of the Round Table” and “Brave Sir Robin.” He also appeared in their famous comedy classics, The Holy Grail and Life of Brian. Innes was the subject of a film called The Seventh Python, released in 2008. Music writer Mark Lewisohn said on Twitter that he “loved his brilliant witty music, loved him. Mankind will miss his wry sagely wisdom.”