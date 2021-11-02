Monty Python Star Terry Gilliam Gig Canceled After Trans, #MeToo Comments

Monty Python comedian Terry Gilliam was set to co-direct Into the Woods at the iconic Old Vic theater in London—but the production has been canceled, reportedly because staffers were upset about his comments on a trans-rights controversy and the #MeToo movement. The Daily Mail reports that at least one person quit after the Gilliam-connected show was put on the schedule. Last month, Gilliam publicly supported comedian Dave Chappelle when he came under fire for his Netflix stand-up show The Closer, saying the act is “socially aware, dangerously provocative, and gut-wrenchingly funny.” Gilliam previously referred to Harvey Weinstein’s accusers by saying, “Hollywood is full of very ambitious people who are adults and they make choices” and calling the anti-harassment movement a “witch hunt.”
