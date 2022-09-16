Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate into any routine.

Glutathione is touted for its detoxifying and cell-replenishing benefits when ingested orally, but I have yet to see it used in a topical skin treatment until now. Given Moon Juice’s roots in ingestible wellness (it got its start as a Venice, CA juice shop over a decade ago and was one of the first players in the adaptogenic game, after all), it makes sense that the brand would be the first in the industry to implement this rising-star supplement in its skincare line.

In fact, Moon Juice founder Amanda Chantal Bacon was inspired to bring glutathione to the topical skincare space after an appointment with her functional medicine doctor, who was raving about the laundry list of benefits that glutathione has to offer, including reducing acne, melasma, and signs of sun damage.

Moon Juice G-Pack Buy at Moon Juice $ 58 Free Shipping

“Glutathione is the hero ingredient in SuperBeauty, our master antioxidant formula for cell care and skin care. Knowing how powerful it was as an ingestible, we had to try it as a topical. So we tuned in with our skincare chemist and found out you can get Glutathione in powdered form,” says a Moon Juice rep in a statement. “This is the first product to combine glutathione, vitamin C, and ferulic in powdered form and first, Glutathione C F.”

The G-Pack formula offers a slew of benefits that go above and beyond traditional vitamin C serums; glutathione, vitamin C, and vitamin E (from Moon Juice’s Plump Jelly) work synergistically with your body’s antioxidant network to potentiate each other and neutralize maximum free radicals. In other words, you’re getting protection and fortification from blue light, sun exposure, lifestyle choices like drinking alcohol, and pollution while simultaneously working to repair existing signs of damage (i.e. sun spots, reduced elasticity, and fine lines) caused by the aforementioned environmental aggressors.

To get the benefits of glutathione, ferulic acid, and vitamin C to the fullest potential, Moon Juice recommends implementing both topical and ingestible. There’s no denying that what we consume impacts not only our vital organs, but the health (and appearance) of our skin as well, so it only makes sense that adopting a two-part approach would amplify the results. If you current skincare lineup could use an antioxidant boost, look no further than Moon Juice’s G-Pack.

