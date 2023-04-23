Moose Walks Into Alaska Movie Theater, Eats Happy Meal, Then Leaves
LOVIN’ IT
Employees at an Alaska movie theater got a visit from a surprise movie buff Wednesday evening when a moose waltzed into the lobby in pursuit of snacks. The encounter was captured on social media, with images showing the moose perusing the snack bar. It eventually headed towards the garbage can, where it reportedly enjoyed some leftover popcorn and a McDonald’s Happy Meal box, which got stuck to its muzzle. Employees safely directed the moose out of the building, with the Happy Meal box still stuck to its face. The young moose didn’t immediately pose any danger to the staff at the theater, but experts warned that is not always the case. “You can get injured by any wildlife,” Nick Fowler, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game told Anchorage Daily News. “It’s important not to assume that a younger animal that maybe is displaying what someone decides is not aggressive behavior isn’t going to be involved in a negative human wildlife interaction.” Fowler didn’t recommend feeding McDonald’s to other moose. “I do not know if a Happy Meal is good for a moose or not,” he said. “However, I can confidently say that it’s not in its natural diet.”