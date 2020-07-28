CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Moped Company Revel Suspends NYC Operations Following Two Deaths
deceleration
Read it at The New York Times
Moped share company Revel announced Tuesday that it would temporarily suspend service in New York City following two deaths in the last two weeks, the most recent occurring early Tuesday morning. The company wrote in a statement that it would “review and strengthen our rider accountability and safety measures” before restarting operations “in the near future.” Mayor Bill de Blasio said the company would require approval from city officials to begin operating again. “Our people have been talking to Revel, and they’ve been making changes, but not enough changes, is the bottom line,” de Blasio said. “This has just gotten to be too much. It just doesn’t work the way it’s structured.”