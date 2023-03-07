Fox News faced a new crisis Thursday after a judge unsealed hundreds of pages of damning text messages, testimony and emails from top executives and its most famous faces—adding to the trove of explosive documents released last month as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network.

First reported by NBC News, the documents add fuel to the already raging fire surrounding Fox News, and the allegations that its executives and biggest stars knew the network was reporting inaccurate information surrounding voting machines and fraud in the 2020 election.

The text messages show hosts and execs arguing with each other about how to deal with then-President Donald Trump’s refusal to admit defeat and insistence on pushing debunked claims about widespread voting fraud. Many of the same famous faces who were named in the previous records appear in the new batch: Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, among others.

A number of employee depositions also released Thursday pull back the lid on how Fox executives, including Chairman Rupert Murdoch, allowed such lies to continue.

