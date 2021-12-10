CHEAT SHEET
More Charges Coming as Michigan Schools Face Flood of Copycat School Threats
Michigan schools are experiencing a wave of copycat threats following the Oxford High School shooting, with three high schools being forced to close Friday and their district, Wayne County, moving to online learning until after New Year’s Day. The threats have led Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy to drop the hammer. “This is serious,” she told WXYZ. “We will charge you because we have to.” So far, Worthy’s office has filed 23 charges against minors involving school threats, and it expects to “double that number by next week.” Some of the most serious threats include false report of terrorism or death, which could lead to a 20-year prison sentence, and a false bomb threat, which has a maximum of a four-year prison sentence.