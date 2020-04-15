More Coronavirus Outlaws Busted in New Jersey Town
Lakewood, New Jersey, has more than 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but police say some locals are still flagrantly violating bans on large gatherings and non-essential commerce. According to NJ.com, authorities announced Tuesday that the owner and manager of a store called Toys4U were charged with violating emergency orders after police found 50 unmasked people crowded around to place orders. On Sunday, seven adults were charged after police found a big backyard party that included a chef, waiters, and a bouncy castle. Since the pandemic began, police have also busted up several other parties in Lakewood. Mayor Raymond Coles has said only small number of residents have flouted the rules, and he’s concerned the town, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population, could face anti-Semitism as a result.