More Eggs Than Fentanyl Being Seized in Border Crackdown

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, TMZ reported. The 64-year-old was booked into jail at 5:18 p.m. after being arrested on a probation violation charge, according to jail records. He is expected to appear in count on Monday. Lohan ended up behind bars in the South Florida jail after an arrest warrant was issued by his probation officer. The warrant stems from a February incident in Harris County, Texas, where Lohan was arrested on charges of continuous violence against the family. Authorities allege that Lohan assaulted his estranged wife, Kate Major, at her home, where she lives with their children. This arrest prompted Lohan’s probation officer to issue the warrant, as Lohan had been on probation since 2022 for a conviction related to patient brokering at a rehab facility he operates. As of Monday morning, Lohan was still in custody at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.
