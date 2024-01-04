CHEAT SHEET
    More Government Buildings Evacuated After Second Day of Bomb Threats

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    The Mississippi State Capitol.

    Brad Vest/Getty Images

    For the second day in a row state government facilities were inundated with bomb threats, local officials said. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said on X that it “received notification of multiple bomb threats at various locations across the state. Precautionary measures are being taken at all locations.” Courthouses in Arkansas and Florida were also evacuated after receiving similar threats, NBC News reported. Buildings in Kentucky, Connecticut, Georgia, Montana, and Michigan were targeted on Wednesday, though no genuine threat was found.

