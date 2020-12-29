CHEAT SHEET
More Infectious Variant of COVID-19 Detected in Colorado
Read it at The Washington Post
A more infectious strain of the coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom has officially made its way to the United States. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday on Twitter that state health officials found a case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in a male patient in his twenties. The patient had no travel history, according to a statement posted by Polis.
Experts told The Daily Beast last week that the variant was likely already in the United States, given that it was first observed in September and given the lack of travel restrictions. While B.1.1.7 has been linked to an uptick of cases in the south of the U.K., there is no evidence yet that it is deadlier or vaccine-resistant.