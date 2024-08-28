JD Vance Comments About Childless Americans Unearthed—About Teachers
‘BRAINWASH AND DESTROY’
Republican Vice Presidential Nominee and Ohio Sen. JD Vance came under fire again on Tuesday due to comments he made directed at childless Americans—this time concerning teachers. Vance has previously faced criticism for labeling Democrats “childless cat ladies” on Fox News in 2021. At a speech given at a Center for Christian Virtue forum the same year, first unearthed by the publication Heartland Signal, Vance again criticized childless Americans and took particular aim at Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers. “I hate to be so personal about this, but there are people without kids that try to brainwash the minds of our children,” Vance said. “That really disorients me, that really disturbs me.” According to the vice presidential nominee, Weingarten “doesn’t have a single child. If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.” Responding to the comments on Twitter, Weingarten called the Ohio senator’s remarks “sad and insulting to millions of modern families, and school teachers including Catholic nuns, none of whom should be targeted for their family decisions.” The AFT endorsed the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, shortly after she launched her campaign.