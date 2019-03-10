More Measles Cases Could Emerge in Arizona, Health Official Warns
More cases of measles could soon emerge in Arizona, state officials said two days after the state confirmed its first case of 2019. Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Health Services director, said the agency is still probing whether the 1-year-old child who contracted the disease exposed others to measles. The baby’s family recently brought the infant on a trip to Asia, according to Azcentral.com. “We likely will start seeing the next round of cases—it's usually about 14-to-21 days—so I believe that [health officials] are looking at the onset at the beginning of March,” Christ said. While Christ said she wasn’t “particularly concerned” that vaccinated people would get sick, given the vaccine’s 97-percent prevention rate, unvaccinated people who come in contact with measles have a 90 percent chance of infection. Recent measles outbreaks across the U.S. have been attributed to the growing anti-vaxxer movement.