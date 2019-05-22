More Michael Cohen Search Warrants Unsealed

A batch of search warrants that were used to probe Michael Cohen’s email account were unsealed Wednesday morning. The FBI submitted the warrants in the summer of 2017 as part of its investigation into President Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney; a judge ruled Tuesday that the documents could be unsealed after the government made any necessary redactions. Several media outlets had requested the documents be released. Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence in New York for lying to Congress and for making illegal hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.