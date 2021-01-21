More People Watched Joe Biden’s Inauguration Than Donald Trump’s, Nielsen Ratings Show

Read it at Variety
A million and a half more people watched Joe Biden’s inauguration than Donald Trump’s, according to Nielsen ratings released Thursday. Roughly 39.87 million people tuned in to the 2021 swearing-in ceremony, which lasted half an hour, versus 38.35 million in 2017. CNN captured the most viewers—9.9 million, an increase of 196 percent from its 3.37 million 2017—and ABC the second-most, with 7.66 million. Fox News drew in 2.74 million, trailing its competitors and its own massive 2017 audience of 11.76 million, though the numbers may change as Nielsen tabulates results from more sources.