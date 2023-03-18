CHEAT SHEET
    More Plagiarism Found in Celebrity Doctor's Books

    Dr. David Agus

    PopTech/Wikimedia

    Less than two weeks after celebrity doctor David Agus recalled his new book a day before its release, in response to allegations it contained plagiarized sections, The Los Angeles Times reports its found problems with some of his previous books. The newspaper says it found more than 120 cribbed passages in three titles, some of which went on for pages. Agus, an oncologist who is a longtime contributor to CBS News, blamed his co-writer, who said she took full responsibility.

