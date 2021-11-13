100+ Suits Filed Against Travis Scott, Live Nation Over Astroworld
LEGAL JEOPARDY
The number of lawsuits filed in the wake of last week’s tragic Astroworld concert in Houston has topped 100. The New York Post reports that the number of suits filed against live nation in Harris County District Court reached 108 by the close of business Friday. Some of the lawsuits also name headline performer Travis Scott and Drake, who joined for a guest performance, as defendants, as well as businesses involved in putting on the show at the NRG Park.
Injured victims and their families have sued the musicians and the companies after nine people died as the result of a massive crowd surge at the show. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27. More than two dozen were hospitalized, and hundreds more were injured. Though police declared the concert a mass casualty event, the rapper continued performing for 40 minutes, reportedly unaware of the lethal chaos.