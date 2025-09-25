More Than 1,000 Kids Fall Ill After Eating Free School Lunches

President Donald Trump has driven Colin Firth’s ex-wife to return an honor bestowed upon her by the British government. Livia Giuggioli gave back the MBE awarded to her by the U.K. in protest over the president’s state visit in September. Giuggioli, an Italian national known as the “queen of the green carpet” for her work in sustainable fashion, also slammed Trump for what she called his “poisonous rhetoric.” The 56-year-old ripped up her MBE certificate in a video on Instagram, saying, “I have been reflecting on his visit to the U.K. last week and I am afraid I can’t reconcile [with] the way he was appeased and honored and, again, legitimized.” The environmentalist added that the U.K. had rolled out the red carpet for “someone who stands for the obliteration of the natural world and the most vulnerable people on Earth.” She was given the fourth-highest award in the Order of the British Empire as part of a tranche of foreign nationals in 2019. An MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is awarded by a member of the royal family for sustained, positive contributions to society. Giving hers back, Giuggioli said, “As I write this, we see that horrible excuse of a human (called Trump) in full flow at the U.N. General Assembly.” She was referring to his rambling, almost-hour-long speech after the teleprompter broke. She and Firth were married from 1997 to 2019 and have two sons together.
Ethiopian runner Shewarge Alene, who won the Stockholm Marathon in May, died at the age of 30 after falling ill during a training session. Alene was training in Ethiopia and taken to a hospital in the country’s capital, Addis Ababa, but she died soon after. “It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of Shewarge Alene, winner of Adidas Stockholm Marathon 2025,” the Stockholm Marathon reported on Instagram. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.” Alene was carving out a successful running career, winning 12 out of the 27 races she entered as a professional. The marathoner set a personal best of 2 hours, 29 minutes and 34 seconds earlier this year at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, finishing in fifth place. But securing a win at the Stockholm Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 38 seconds is arguably the pinnacle of her accolades. Alene lived in Mexico, where she also won a couple of races, after living in New York.
A new spate of poisonings from free school lunches was recorded in Indonesia’s West Java province, where 1,117 children got sick just this week. First reported by BBC Indonesia, the new wave of illnesses comes after 800 students fell ill across the West Java and Central Sulawesi provinces last week. Students complained of stomachaches, dizziness, nausea, and even shortness of breath. A flagship of President Prabowo Subianto’s 2024 election campaign, the country’s free school lunch program serves 80 million schoolchildren at a cost of $28 billion and is one of the most expensive programs of its kind globally. Non-governmental organizations have called for a halt to the program, which before the recent spate of poisonings they said had caused 6,452 children to get sick since it first started in January. Indonesia’s coordinating minister for community empowerment, Muhaimin Iskandar, told the BBC there were no plans to stop the program.
Colin Farrell says he’s glad he never got hooked on gambling, despite being candid about his own battle with addiction. The Banshees of Inisherin star spoke at the San Sebastián Film Festival, Spain, about his role as Lord Doyle in Ballad of a Small Player. Doyle is a high-stakes gambler, but while the movie tackles that vice, Farrell said it’s the “one affliction that never really came near me. I’m glad to say I only damaged my body and my brain, not my bank account.” Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Oct. 29 release on Netflix, he continued, “It’s pretty well-chronicled now my history with addiction, but I don’t think you have to be an addict to play an addict.” The In Bruges actor has been forthcoming about his demons in the past, going sober in 2006. The Daily Mail reports the 49-year-old previously “had quite a high tolerance for various drugs for years... It accumulated to the point where I couldn’t put my foot on the brake anymore.” The same outlet reported he had been “‘drunk or high’ since the age of 14.″ In 2021, he spoke at the Dublin International Film Festival, saying, “After 15 or 20 years of carousing the way I caroused and drinking the way I drank, the sober world is a pretty scary world.”
Most Americans fear for the safety of free speech under President Donald Trump, a new poll has revealed. New data from Quinnipiac University showed 53 percent feel “pessimistic” about the sanctity of the right granted by the First Amendment despite Trump running on a promise to protect free speech. Meanwhile, the data found that only 43 percent felt “optimistic” about it being protected. It comes amid an outcry over the White House’s role in the short-lived suspension of Jimmy Kimmel by ABC, following comments he made during his show about slain MAGA activist Charlie Kirk. The incident saw Jimmy Kimmel Live! get suspended after an intervention from Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission boss Brendan Carr, who threatened: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” The poll also offered a damning indictment of Trump’s handling of key issues. Across the seven hot topics of immigration, foreign policy, trade, the economy, gun violence, and the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, all had approval ratings of 41 percent or lower, while none had a disapproval rating lower than 53 percent.
Starbucks will axe 900 office jobs and shutter underperforming stores as part of a $ 1 billion restructure. CEO Brian Niccol outlined the latest cutbacks as demand for Starbucks’ products continues to fall. In July, Starbucks announced it would close 100 stores that formed part of its takeout-only “Starbucks Pick Up” locations. In a letter to employees on Thursday, Niccol said he would now scale back management roles in corporate and close many existing open job vacancies. The decision came after a review where they “identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance,” Niccol wrote. Starbucks said its store count would fall about 1 percent in the 2025 fiscal year and the planned store closures would happen mostly in North America.
Residents of a Bay Area suburb are on the lookout for a “very mean” squirrel that has terrorized locals and sent two people to the emergency room. “This is not a joke, more than five people have been attacked by a very mean squirrel over the past few days on Diablo Circle and Mount Lassen,” read posters plastered throughout the town. “Several have gone to the ER for leg lacerations.” Joan Helbeck told ABC how she was accosted by the critter while walking through the neighborhood. “It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, ‘Get it off me, get off me!” Isabel Campoy said she was walking down the same street when the squirrel started following her, before it launched itself at her face and ended up on her arm, biting her repeatedly and leaving her bloodied and in need of medical attention. “Unfortunately, it’s not unheard of,” said veterinarian Vanessa Porter, who said the aggression was likely due to humans feeding and caring for it when it was small. “If they associate people with food, they’re not afraid of them,” she explained. The search for the fugitive squirrel continues.
Kenneth Chesebro, the Trump lawyer who helped mastermind attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, has been barred from practicing law in Washington, D.C.. The U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. ruled that Chesebro, 64, should not be allowed to practice because he has been convicted of a serious crime. The order read, “On the court’s own motion, that Kenneth John Chesebro be suspended from the practice of law before this court.” The Trump lawyer helped draw up ways to challenge Joe Biden’s win. Chesebro was the brains behind memos that outlined plans to replace electors idonald n swing states where Trump lost in the 2020 election. In June, Chesebro was slapped with another charge for allegedly conspiring to change the 2020 election results, this time in Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty to his part in the Georgia case in 2023. He has also been banned from practising in New York.
Nicolas Cage threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $64,000 engagement ring over the side of his yacht and into the Pacific Ocean during a blazing argument. The National Treasure star hurled the six-carat diamond sparkler into the drink during “another of their epic fights,” according to Presley’s mother, Priscilla. She’s shed light on her late daughter’s tempestuous four-year relationship in a new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Live After Elvis, pulling back the curtain on a stormy moment on his boat, Weston. “One afternoon, they went sailing off the coast of Catalina Island on Nick’s yacht, the Weston,” she penned, per The Daily Mail. “Something set off another of their epic fights, and Lisa pulled off her engagement ring and threw it at Nick… Furious, Nick threw the ring overboard.” The Face/Off icon reportedly sent divers in to find the ring, to no avail. “As far as I know, the ring is still there.” The couple started dating in 2000 and got engaged in 2002—twice, Priscilla has revealed—with Cage rebuying a bigger, more expensive 10-carat rock to replace the one he tossed. “They got engaged all over again.” Cage was married to the To Whom It May Concern singer, the only daughter of Elvis, for just two years, having filed for divorce just three months later. She would go on to marry guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006, having four children before she died of a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles in 2023.
Iconic Canadian actor William Shatner, best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday following a medical emergency. TMZ reports that the 94-year-old actor was experiencing problems with his blood sugar while at home in Los Angeles and called emergency services as a precaution. Shatner was then transported to a local hospital, where a source told TMZ he was now doing “good” and “resting comfortably.” Shatner, who was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 2019, rose to fame playing Kirk across multiple seasons of television, several movies, and seven video games, but also was acclaimed for his role as Denny Crane on The Practice and Boston Legal, a role for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2021, he became the oldest person to fly in space after traveling aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18 at the age of 90.