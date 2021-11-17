CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
More Than 125 Fans Sue Travis Scott for $750 Million Over Astroworld Chaos
PAY UP
Read it at TMZ
More than 125 former fans of Travis Scott have sued the rapper over the deadly chaos during his set at the Astroworld Festival last month. The suit, filed by high-profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, accuses Scott of negligence in failing to develop emergency plans and train security personnel, and demands compensation of a whopping $750 million. One plaintiff said he was crushed by an “incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe.” The suit also names Live Nation, Drake, and Apple as defendants. Scott is already facing more than 100 other suits over the concert, which left 10 dead after the crowd surged forward and the rapper continued performing.