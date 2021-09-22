Over 1,600 Fake Vax Cards Seized by Cincinnati Customs Agents
OH-MY-O, OHIO
Despite the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine is free and safe, some are still so desperate to avoid getting jabbed that an alarming industry has sprouted up around counterfeit vaccination cards. Federal agents in Ohio have intercepted a number of shipments of fake vax cards and Pfizer inoculation stickers over the last month, according to a recent agency news release. The seized bundles totaled 1,683 cards and 2,034 stickers.
Fraudulent vaccination cards are used by individuals seeking to gain entry to restaurants, schools, and public spaces with vaccine requirements. Officers realized that the Cincinnati shipments were fakes when they spotted poor printing quality and misspellings of “COVD-19” and “COVLID-19.” They were being imported by “non-medical entities,” out of homes and apartments in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Texas. Making or buying a counterfeit card is a federal crime, and can result in up to five years in prison.