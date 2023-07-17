More Than 1,600 U.S. Flights Canceled as Severe Weather Batters Northeast
STOPPAGE
More than 1,600 flights into, out of, and around the United States were canceled on Sunday as a large swath of the country suffered under severe weather conditions, according to data from FlightAware. More than 8,500 other flights experienced delays, the data confirmed. Airports most significantly affected by the inclement weather, which included severe thunderstorms, were John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York, Newark Airport in New Jersey, and Boston Logan International Airport. Several of the airports took to social media to urge travelers to contact their airlines before making their way to the airport. In the Northeast, more than 56 million people were placed under a flood watch as heavy rainfall pelted the region, with New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland being hit particularly hard. Four people were killed and three others were reported missing after flash flooding struck Pennsylvania’s Bucks County on Sunday.