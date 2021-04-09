More Than 20 Arrested on Mississippi Interstate After Shooting Injures One

Read it at Fox 13
More than 20 people were arrested Thursday in a caravan of vehicles after a shooting on a Mississippi highway. Officers from the Senatobia Police Department administered first aid to at least one gunshot victim on I-55 near Coldwater. Police took 21 suspects into custody and impounded four vehicles, among them reportedly Memphis rapper Big Boogie and members of his posse, who were en route to Biloxi to perform. At the scene of the arrests, police discovered wads of cash, narcotics, and a firearm. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed, nor was the victim’s identity.