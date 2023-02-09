More Than 20 Russian Generals Killed in Ukraine So Far, Japanese Intel Says
‘UNBELIEVABLY HIGH’
More than 20 Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion last year, according to Japanese intelligence. Nikkei revealed the figure on Thursday, noting that Japanese authorities had arrived at that number based on intel collected together with U.S. and European agencies. Retired Gen. Kiyofumi Iwata, former chief of staff of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, was quoted calling the death toll “unbelievably high.” “The death of a general weakens troop morale,” he said. An unnamed senior intelligence official said Ukraine’s cyber warfare skills probably aren’t the only thing allowing its military to pick off Russian generals. “There may be informants in the two eastern regions giving information to Ukraine,” the official said of Donetsk and Luhansk.