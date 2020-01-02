More Than 200 Members of Congress Ask to Overturn Roe v. Wade
More than 200 Republican members of Congress signed on to a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the two most important abortion rights decisions in the country—Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Thirty-nine senators and 170 House members signed onto an amicus brief Thursday citing the “unworkability” of Roe, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion around the country, and asking for the decision to be “reconsidered, and, if appropriate, overruled.” The group of legislators—which included Reps. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) and Collin Peterson (D-MN)—submitted the brief as part of a pending Supreme Court case challenging abortion restrictions in Louisiana. Advocates have long worried that such a case could result in the overturn of key reproductive rights decisions under the new, conservative court majority.
In a statement, NARAL President Ilyse Hogue accused the legislators of “gunning to end Roe, criminalize abortion and punish women.”
“If it wasn’t clear why we fought like hell to stop Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation before, it should be crystal clear now,” she said.