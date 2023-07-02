More Than 20,000 Wagner Troops Killed in Ukraine, Zelensky Says
‘ENORMOUS LOSSES’
More than 20,000 Wagner soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a news conference on Sunday. “These were enormous losses for the Wagner PMC,” he said during a news conference alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, according to CNN. He attributed the total number, 21,000, to “eastern Ukraine alone,” indicating there could be much more, and said the Wagner resistance have impacted Russia’s battlefield strategy. Zelensky’s claims have not been independently verified. The comments came a week after the group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a mutiny against the Russian military and marched toward the capital—before Belarus negotiated an armistice and allowed Prigozhin to exile himself in the country.