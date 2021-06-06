More Than 40 Tourists Fined for Stealing Sand off Sardinian Beaches

Read it at Sky News
Italy’s financial police have fined more than 40 tourists for attempting to smuggle 100 kilograms sand and seashells off the Italian island of Sardinia. The tourists were stopped as part of a sting operation at the island’s airport and port. They were fined around €3,000 per person and the sand and seashells were safely returned to the island’s beaches. A lot of the sand and seashells end up being sold online, which has been a crime on the island since 2017 when more than a ton of sand was plundered off the island.