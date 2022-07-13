More Than 500 Women Sue Uber Over Sexual Assault Allegations
ZERO STARS
More than 500 women are suing Uber Technologies, Inc. over sexual assault allegations, Bloomberg reports. The women claim they have been “kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or otherwise attacked” by Uber drivers and that the company has known about the complaints since 2014 and has yet to properly address the issue. The lawsuit, which was filed by Slater, Slater, Schulman LLP, alleges Uber should be held liable for failing to protect its customers. “While the company has acknowledged this crisis of sexual assault in recent years, its actual response has been slow and inadequate, with horrific consequences. There is so much more that Uber can be doing to protect riders: adding cameras to deter assaults, performing more robust background checks on drivers, creating a warning system when drivers don’t stay on a path to a destination,” said Adam Slater, a partner at the law firm. This isn’t the first time the ride service company has been sued over sexual assault complaints.