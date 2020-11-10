More Than 59,000 Americans Are Hospitalized With Coronavirus—a New High

CHEAT SHEET
The United States has broken records for new COVID-19 infections on six consecutive days over the past week, so perhaps this was inevitable. According to a tally from the Reuters news agency, at least 59,008 Americans are now hospitalized with the virus, shattering the previous record high from back in June. The shocking figure is a reminder of how dire the situation remains across the nation. Daily new infections have exceeded 100,000 for six consecutive days, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published troubling data Monday showing that some 10,000 patients hospitalized with the virus between March and July were readmitted to hospital within two months of their release.