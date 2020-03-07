More Than 70 Trapped After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel in China Collapses

Read it at Reuters
At least 70 people who have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus are trapped in the collapsed Zinjia Hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou in the Funian Province, according to Reuters. The multi-story hotel was being used to quarantine people who had tested positive for the virus but who were not showing symptoms or who did not need to be hospitalized. Video on social media showed rescue workers in Hazmat suits working to free those who were trapped beneath rubble. Chinese media had earlier reported that people would be housed in the hotel to ease pressure on hospitals.