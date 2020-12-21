CHEAT SHEET
Over 70 West Point Cadets Accused of Cheating on Calculus Exam
Over 70 cadets in the U.S. Military Academy at West Point have been accused of cheating on a math test, in what USA Today described on Monday as “the worst academic scandal since the 1970s” at the military school. Instructors uncovered the cheating after 73 students made the same error on a section of a calculus exam, administered remotely because of the pandemic. "We made a deliberate decision to uphold our academic standards during the pandemic. We are holding cadets to those standards,” academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams told USA Today. Fifty-eight cadets have since admitted to cheating on the test.