More Than 80 Killed in Violent Protests in Ethiopian Capital
UNREST
Read it at The New York Times
Violent protests claimed the lives of 80 people in the Ethiopian capital on the second day of unrest provoked by the assassination of a popular singer. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent military forces into the streets of Addis Ababa to combat the activities of armed gangs that have taken the demonstrations as an opportunity to incite further violence. Protests began Monday after the killing of musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa and have continued since. Haacaaluu’s music is popular with young members of the Oromo ethnic group, the country’s largest, according to The New York Times. Members say they have been excluded from federal political power for decades, which has fueled the protests.